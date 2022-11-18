Western Washington will be cool and sunny for two more days before the clouds roll in on Sunday.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will stay over the Pacific Northwest through Saturday, bringing beautiful sunny skies to the area. Highs will once again be close to 50 degrees.

It has been a remarkable dry stretch in the middle of Seattle's wettest month on average. Seattle will likely tie the all time record of 13 days without rainfall on Sunday.

If you're traveling for Thanksgiving, the snow level should stay high next week as a rain pushes in. This means, Snoqualmie and White passes should be fine with just rain. Stevens Pass could see some rain/snow showers early in the week.

Rain returns to the lowlands on Monday, with a more concentrated system hitting on Tuesday. Models have backed off the chance for an atmospheric river in our area Wednesday, so expect showers for now, but stay tuned to the forecast!