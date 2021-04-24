Cool and showery weekend, warmer next week

Widespread and steady light rain will continue to fall across Western WA this morning. By mid-afternoon, rain chances will become scattered. It will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Upper level low will bring a few showers on Sunday and start tapering off Sunday evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a few showers on Monday and then a weak ridge will bring us a break in the rain Tuesday!

Our mountain passes can expect 1-3" of snow this weekend. Ski resort winter operations are below.

Models are in disagreement with our next rain potential on Wednesday and Thursday so stay tuned. GFS is a wetter solution and the Euro has the ridge amplifying leading to dry conditions. For now, I went with a slight chance for rain but both days could end up just cloudy! Highs will be in the 60s, close to 70 on Thursday. A front will bring rain Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

