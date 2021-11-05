Cool and showery this weekend! Plan for gusty winds at times with a chance for coastal thunderstorms.

Happy weekend all!

More sloppy weather coming our way! Look for cool and showery conditions with winds gusting at times. That means bundle up for the UW vs (4) Oregon game at Husky Stadium Saturday. Kick off set for 4:30pm on Montlake.

Winds Saturday will kick up for some around the region. We're expecting southerly winds between 20-30mph at the coast, gusting 30-40mph. Inland look for sustained winds 8-16mph, gusting 20-30mph.

Sunday looks like Saturday with more rain and wind. Highs top out in the upper 40s to 50.

Snow levels will drop off some too this weekend. We expect 1-3" to accumulate mid slopes with just a dusting across the passes. The weekend snow over the Cascades shouldn't impact east to west travels too much as most of the snow falling hangs at the higher elevations. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s for highs.

We'll see a brief break Monday with just scattered showers in the morning, but by late afternoon rain picks up again with most of the heavier showers along the coast and over the Olympic Mts. Tuesday showers taper off clinging to the high country over the Cascades and finally drying out after dinner. Winds will be gusty at times too. Highs struggle to get out of the upper 40s through most of the week.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with a few showers pushing up from the SW WA Coast late in the day. Rain becomes heavy just after dinner Thursday.

Friday starts out wet and breezy but by later afternoon we start to dry out! Highs climb too into the upper 50s above average! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

