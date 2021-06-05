Cool and showery conditions continue through the weekend and into next week.

What a temperature drop this weekend compared to earlier this week when highs were in the 70s and 80s. Saturday highs only in the 50s and 60s around the region.

Showery and cool weather continues as we close out the first weekend of June. Highs Sunday will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. This all thanks to an unstable upper atmosphere and because of the instability in the air mass there is a slight risk of thunderstorms popping up on Sunday afternoon. We're keeping an eye on the South Sound tomorrow afternoon/evening for heavy rain at times with possible hail, thunder and lightning.

Here's a look at how we start Sunday, not bad with just scattered showers, but by lunchtime showers along the coast start to beef up and by the late afternoon showers turn to rain. The South Sound may see some pretty heavy downpours for places like Tacoma. Snow levels will drop between 4,000'-5,000' in the Cascades. Some of the higher peaks could see a brief dusting of snow, especially around Stevens Pass. Temperatures will run cool in the mountains too… only reaching the upper 40s.

Rain totals by the end of Sunday should be anywhere from .25-.35' for the Central Sound with higher amounts for the coast and places like Shelton.

Next week we slowly warm up each and every day. The dry periods look to be mid-week as our trough weakens and shifts inland. A front may affect us Friday for another chance of light rain into Saturday. Highs by the end of the week near 70. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

