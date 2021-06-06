Cool and rainy Sunday, more showers and gradual warmup next week

Showers continue to move west to east ahead of a system that will keep rain in the forecast today. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon producing moderate/heavy downpours and small hail. Highs will be cool in the 50s.

Snow levels will be around 5,000' this afternoon so if you have hiking plans in the higher elevations, pack the snow gear. Snow levels drop to 3,800' tonight and some of our passes will see snow showers.

Aside from a few showers Monday morning, most of the activity will taper off. Rainfall totals through Monday morning will be around half an inch. Much needed!

Expect showers pretty much each day next week, but with sun breaks, temps will gradually warm up into the 70s by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim