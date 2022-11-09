Cool and dry the rest of this week

Dry, sunny, and cool weather will stick around Wednesday with high temps about ten degrees cooler than normal.

High pressure overhead will keep skies clear today and tonight with high temps making it into the mid 40s.

Clear skies overnight allowed temps to drop below freezing at Sea-Tac for the first time this season. The average first freeze is just two days from now, so we are right on track.

Seattle had a wet start to the month, but it is looking dry all the way into mid next week as high pressure remains in control.

Temps will stay cool, but we'll have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine through early next week. The best chance for showers will be for the coast on Friday morning. Areas inland are expected to stay dry.