Cool and comfortable for August

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine today. Temps will be cooler, topping out only around 70 degrees, which is well below the normal high temp of 78 this time of the year. But 71 for Seattle is basically "room temperature" so it's really comfortable. Air quality remains "good" as well.

Tomorrow and Thursday, it'll be sunny and warmer again, with highs near 80. It will probably be hazy sunshine with some smoke in the air. With calm winds, smoke could waft back over us from Eastern Washington and British Columbia. Hopefully, whatever smoke comes will remain at upper elevations and not at the surface where we live and breathe, and air quality will remain good.

Friday through the weekend we'll have mostly cloudy / partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower each day and temps below normal. We'll be topping out in the low-to-mid 70s. Very comfy for August!

The Tropics are active. There are 3 named storms happening right now:

Tropical Depression Fred is dropping heavy rain and strong winds in Georgia where there are Flash Flood and Tornado Watches.

Tropical Storm Grace dropped heavy rain in Haiti yesterday, hampering rescue efforts where a strong earthquake hit on Saturday. Grace is forecast to intensify as it heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Henri is circulating in the Atlantic near Bermuda. It is forecast to take a right turn and head east into the Atlantic, not making landfall on the mainland of the U.S. We call this a "fish storm."

With afternoon clearing and highs around 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast! Check out Joe, the calm, elderly horse that helps young children learn to ride.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott