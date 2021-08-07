Convergent Zone Drizzle Tonight

Happy Saturday!

I'm sure you loved the on and off drizzle throughout the day. We had a little bit of everything, including the sunshine! The temperatures remained below average, and the breeze picked up at times. Overnight lows will drop as the drizzle/shower activity will remain in the forecast.

Most the of the precipitation will develop around the convergence zone. This doesn't mean we won't see some action elsewhere, but it won't be as prominent. The clouds will break, and the drizzle will dry up by tomorrow afternoon. It should be beautiful out there to finish off the weekend!

Take advantage of the weather tomorrow because we are going to be heating up throughout the work week! A Weather Alert Day will be issued this Friday due to the heat. Now, it'll start to get hot out there beginning Wednesday and continue to finish out the 7-day forecast.

High pressure will build in off the Pacific and slowly track over our state. This is why we'll have the heat and dry weather build in.

Advertisement

Have a good one!