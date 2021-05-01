Convergence zone showers Saturday afternoon and evening, dry and sunnier Sunday

The first day of May is starting off mostly cloudy. Rain is expected in the convergence zone later this afternoon and evening in Snohomish and King counties. Rain totals will be light ~0.05" in the PSCZ. Highs will be near 59°.

A Wind Advisory is in effect east of the Cascades in the Ellensburg area from noon to 9pm. Gusts of 45-50mph are possible. Our mountain passes will be breezy too.

Sunday will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be near 61°. A weakening front will bring light rain on Monday and keep our highs cool in the mid-50s.

Ridge builds in Tuesday and amplifies Wednesday warming us up into the lower 60s, and then the 70s, respectively! A stronger system will arrive by the end of the work week, bringing rain, especially on Friday.

Drought monitor shows extreme drough conditions for the southwest and extreme northern plains. Western WA is under abnormally dry conditions, which is on the low end of the drought scale, but over the next 3 months, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a medium chance of below average precipitation.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim