Comfortable Weekend Temps, Record Temps & Fire Danger Next Week

*EVANS CANYON FIRE*

- WIND: Elevated winds are making the firefight difficult. Winds should be calmer today but will pick up tonight in Ellensburg out of the northeast gusting as high as 20mph. Tomorrow, winds will shift out of the northwest gusting as high as 30mph. Winds are expected to pick up in Yakima on Labor Day.

- TEMPS: High temps and low humidity will increase fire danger. Highs will be near 100 degrees in Ellensburg today, and near 100 degrees Yakima over the weekend.

- AIR QUALITY: Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups- shouldn't affect the general public but will impact those with respiratory illnesses. Remember: Covid-19 face masks will not protect you from smoke.

*WESTERN WA: CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS NEXT WEEK*

Western Washington will see the worst fire conditions so far this summer beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday. Record temps, dry conditions and gusty easterly winds in the Cascade foothills will create critical fire conditions! Properly discard cigarettes, matches and smoking materials. Follow all burn bans. Never leave a fire unattended.

*HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST & RECORD TEMPS NEXT WEEK*

It will be a sunny and warm Friday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s for the Seattle metro area. The coast will be cooler in the 60s.

Onshore flow this evening will bring in clouds and cool down our temperatures this weekend. Saturday highs will be near 76 degrees. Clouds look to stick around for much of Saturday but we will see gradual clearing. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs near 78.

Labor Day will be sunny with highs near 83. Then the HEAT IS ON! We are tracking potentially record highs Tuesday through Thursday with temps in and around 90!

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

- Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim