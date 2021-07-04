Comfortable Weather This Week

Happy Independence Day!

We reached a high of 77 degrees this afternoon! This nice weather will continue in our forecast tomorrow. Once again, the clouds will build in overnight due to a disturbance and keep those overnight lows cool.

The clouds will break for more sunshine throughout the morning/afternoon as the temperatures rise into the upper 70s. The clouds will remain thick along the coast throughout the majority of the day.

Temperatures start to rise on Tuesday just before we get hit with some cooler weather. The clouds will be thicker on Wednesday with some drizzle and isolated showers along the coast.

The wind speeds for most of us will increase across Western Washington on Wednesday. Expect sustained winds between 5-15 mph and gusts between 15-25 mph.

Rain chances remain low (with the drizzle exception along the coast) which will aid in our fire danger being elevated.

Let's be mindful of the burn bans in place and use caution when it comes to fire safety.

Have a good one!