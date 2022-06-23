Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PDT, Pend Oreille County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Comfortable sunny Thursday, hot weekend around the corner

FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - The clouds are evaporating this morning, revealing beautiful sunny skies to start Thursday.

A cooler air mass will keep temperatures comfortable today, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas to the south will be a bit warmer than to the north.

The first strong high pressure ridge of the season will position itself over the Pacific Northwest this weekend and into Monday. High temps will not set records, but they will easily be the warmest days we've seen so far this year. The last time SeaTac hit 80 degrees three days in a row was September 7 through September 9, 2021.

No rain is in the forecast for at least the next seven days, which means pollen counts will be higher. The hottest days of the week will also feature the highest pollen counts.

Even with this heat, overnight low temperatures won't be terribly warm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights. Overnight lows will drop to 60 degrees, which should allow you to blow some of the cool air into your house overnight.