Comfortable summer weather ahead in Western Washington

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Weather heating up in Western Washington

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott has warming temperatures in your 7-day forecast.

Seattle - Our 5th of July will be a lot like our 4th of July.  We're starting out with clouds, but they will burn off and the afternoon will be sunny and comfortable, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Tomorrow will feature more sun and we'll be warmer, topping out in the low-to-mid 80s.  

Wednesday could be an interesting weather day.  Morning clouds return to Western Washington and hang around longer.  We'll be a little cooler, topping out in the low-to-mid 70s.  In Central and Eastern Washington, clouds also move in, which will be a welcome sight for the scorched eastern side of our state.  BUT, there is also the potential for thunderstorms.  Not much rain is expected, but any cloud-to-ground lightning could start fires.  

Thursday looks comfortable - morning clouds, afternoon clearing, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday through the weekend looks sunny and warmer with highs into the mid 80s.

It's Mountain Monday.  Here's a nice photo of Mt. Rainier with an American Flag in the foreground . . . for our 4th of July Weekend.

And, with a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Feathers Day for Rio, the Macaw. 

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

