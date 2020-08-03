Comfortable First Week Of August

Happy Monday morning! A weak front is bringing drizzle in the peninsula this morning. Light rain will spread inland this afternoon, but it won't be widespread. In fact, some of us may not see rain at all. Dry spots will see sun breaks this afternoon and it's going to be a warm one with high temperatures near 79 degrees.

Sunshine and dry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday and tempratures will get near 80. Another system will bring another chance for rain on Thursday and cooler temps in the lower 70s. Models are hinting at another fast moving system on Saturday that could bring some rain... stay tuned! Overall, the first week of August looks comfortable!

If you're wondering what the month of August will bring in terms of temperatures and rainfall, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer than average tempratures and drier than normal conditions.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim