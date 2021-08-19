Comfortable August day; some rain on the way

If you liked yesterday, you'll like today. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs around normal, which is 77 for Seattle this time of year. An upper-level trough will sink southward into our area tomorrow. This will cool temperatures and increase a chance of showers into the weekend.

Air quality continues good for Western Washington today and for most of Central and Eastern Washington too, despite the fires there.

Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs around 70 and a chance of a few showers.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid 70s. It should be fine weather for the Seahawks and the OL Reign!

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower and highs around 70 again. Hopefully we'll have some decent clearing in the overnight hours so we can see August's full moon. It's called the Full Sturgeon Moon because it's the time of year when North American fishing tribes around the Great Lakes would see the appearance of lots of giant Sturgeon.

Next week we'll go back to sun and warm up into the 80s again.

With sun and clouds and highs in the mid/upper 70s today, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott