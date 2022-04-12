Colder than normal weather continues in Seattle with mix of clouds, sun and showers

Showery weather continues Tuesday, but most spots around the Puget Sound area will be more dry than wet.

Tuesday morning brought some mixed rain/snow showers to the south sound with temperatures in the 30s. The rest of the day will bring cool conditions with highs in the mid 40s.

Spotty showers could develop into isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, especially for the coast. It will otherwise be a cool and showery day with plenty of sunbreaks the mix.

Wednesday will be very similar to today, with scattered morning rain/snow mixed showers. Thursday afternoon through Friday should be nice and dry with highs back into the 50s.

Easter weekend looks warmer and drier by Sunday. Highs will finally be back closer to average for this time of year.

