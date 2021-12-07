Colder and wetter weather tomorrow

Lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds will increase overnight as an approaching system heads our way.

This will affect our early morning commuters and pass travelers! Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so we're stickily expecting cold rain in the lowlands. Set that alarm an extra 15 minutes earlier, so you can get a jump start on that commute tomorrow!

A winter storm warning will go into effect tomorrow morning for the highlighted area below and will continue through Thursday morning. The snow will pile up, and road conditions will drastically change overnight. If you were planning on traveling through the area tomorrow, check in on current conditions and plan accordingly. It will be snowing though all day long.

Most of the lowland rain will taper off through the morning. An isolated shower here and there will be possible, but the bulk of activity will die out. Highs will be cooler, but more sunshine will develop.

As the frontal system pushes through, the winds will whip. Expect gusty winds up to 30-35 mph overnight and through the morning commute. This will taper off through the day, and we won't see significant winds until the weekend.

Cold showers will continue on and off through the week as we get ready for more systems. It's going to be an active week so keep it here!

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: