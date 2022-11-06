Cold week ahead!

It's going to be a damp and cold night! Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-30s for most of the area as the showers continue. Snow levels will hang around 2,000' so the best shot for snow will remain in the mountains. Snow levels could be dragged down across Whatcom and Skagit County early tomorrow morning so be sure to reach out to the weather team with your video of the precipitation in your area!

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* remains in effect until 4pm on Monday for the Olympics. This is where we can expect between 2-10" of snow above 2,000'.

Along with mountain snow, scattered showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow. An isolated storm will be possible along the Coast with some small hail too. Highs will be 10 degrees below normal (54F) and you'll continue to feel the chill in the air. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

The big story this week will be the colder temperatures! Check out the morning lows this week:

Precipitation will remain in the forecast for the next 24 hours, and then we'll dry out. The winds will kick up on Tuesday, and sunshine will return. I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!