Cold tonight but we warm up by Wednesday!

It was chilly out there today, but the sunshine helped warm a lot of us up! Highs peaked in the lower 50s, so the majority of the day was spent in the 40s.

We're going to continue with this drier weather pattern for the next couple of days. As the skies remain on the clearer side, the temperatures will fall. Expect overnight lows in the mid-lower 30s. You'll feel that chill as we can expect a light wind in the forecast tonight.

Afternoon temperatures will peak on Wednesday. High pressure will help with the warmer and drier weather.

Enjoy the next couple of days! Isolated showers return in the forecast on Thursday. The winds will increase slightly too. We'll keep an eye on that system for you!

Have a good one.