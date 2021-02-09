Cold temperatures and lowland snow through the weekend

Today is going to be a gorgeous but chilly day! Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs only reaching the low 40s.

TEMPERATURES, WIND, WIND CHILL

Expect a downward trend in temperatures. Morning lows will be downright cold and with gusty conditions, it will feel even colder (wind chill). Wednesday morning's low will mark the first of many below freezing lows at 31°. Thursday's morning low will be around 29° but with gusts of 20-25mph, it will feel like 24°. The further north you go, gusts will be around 40mph, and areas like Bellingham will feel like 3° Thursday morning! Friday morning will be much the same, but not as gusty in our northern counties... brrrr!

LOWLAND SNOW

Wednesday: A weak system will clip the region Wednesday. There is limited moisture with it but just enough to bring snow in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties in the morning and possibly in the evening. Accumulation looks to be minor.

Thursday & Friday : Models are now coming together to bring in snow from the south Thursday morning. 2"-4" of snow is possible in Pierce, Lewis, Thurston counties through Friday. Seattle and north of the city will see lighter amounts.

Weekend : Models are also getting closer in agreement on a significant system that will bring lowland snow Saturday and drying out by Sunday. (This can change!)

Monday & Tuesday : Another shot of moisture and lowland snow is possible. (This can change!)

Stay tuned!

Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim