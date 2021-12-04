Cold rain and lots of mountain snow ahead

A series of cold weather systems will hit the Northwest over the next seven days, bringing feet of snow to the Cascades and the possibility for a wintry mix in some lowland spots.

Widespread cold rain showers hit Western Washington this morning. Some areas of Whatcom County saw a dusting of snow on the side of the road to start the day, but temperatures will warm up in the lowlands to the mid 40s this afternoon.

Today will bring a rain and snow mix to the Cascade foothills and 6 to 12 inches of snow to the Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Cascades. Expect travel to be impacted over all the mountains passes today.

Another round of lowland cold rain hits on Monday. This could bring a rain and snow wintry mix to more locations, especially the hills. The mountains will see additional snowfall.

Showers could linger on Tuesday before the next cool and wet system hits on Wednesday. More mountain snow is expected midweek.

