Cold overnight lows

It's about to get cold tonight! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s and upper-20s for those across Western Washington. We're also expecting fog to develop for those across the South Sound. Use caution on that morning commute because some of that could be freezing fog. Here is a look at your overnight lows:

Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. We'll be getting back to the normal high temperature 56 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through the work week. Peaking on Wednesday in the lower 60s. Expect dry conditions too.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer afternoon highs!