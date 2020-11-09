Cold and Mainly Wet November Week

Today was the coldest morning of the season so far with most of Western Washington bottoming out below freezing and quite a bit of frost. Clouds are rolling in and rain will move in this afternoon and evening. We'll top out only in the mid 40s.

In fact, it's cold enough that there could be a little rain/snow mix or sleet or "chunky rain" on I-5 to the north in the evening. See the pink on the FutureCast model for right around 8 p.m.? Snow level tonight will be around 2,000 feet in Whatcom & Skagit Counties. All of our mountain passes will get maybe 3-5 inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the mid/upper 40s. Normal high for this time of the year is 52.

Wednesday, Veterans Day, looks dry. It'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

Rain returns late on Thursday and it looks soggy through the weekend, with highs warming up a bit to around 50. Here's the 7-day Forecast:

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott