Seattle weather: Cold, dry Wednesday, some shower chances this weekend

What a day across the region! Some of us woke up to snow and slick roads while others were dry and just plain old cold. Highs today only warmed into the low to mid 40s.

And overnight we'll dip into the cold to chilly zone again. Lows bottom out in the mid 20s around the South Sound with slightly warmer lows for the Central and North Sound.

Skies are mixed with a little more cloud cover to the south with clearing to the north.

Dress in layers tomorrow, it will be especially cold out of the gate and wind chill values hang between 22-32 through mid-morning. Over the passes expect temperatures to start out in the teens.

Brr! Allow for extra time warming those cars up Wednesday!

We're forecasting a partly sunny day with clouds increasing late in the evening. Highs will run cooler than average in the mid 40s.

Here's a breakdown of the rest of 7-Day forecast:

Thursday, clouds increase with temps warming into the upper 40s.

Friday, slight chance for an early shower north otherwise dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs land near 46.

We see another chance for a few spotty showers Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy conditions. Highs war into the upper 40s.

Sunday looks mainly dry with showers moving in by late afternoon. Highs hang near 48.

Showers sweep into the region very early President's Day and then push into the mountains. Most of us stay fairly dry, but by Tuesday rain does return! Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster