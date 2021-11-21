Cold and dry to start ahead of the rain

Happy Sunday!

It was a dry and chilly weekend, but some changes are about to take shape. The cold air isn't going anywhere though. In fact, temperatures at this hour (10:00pm) are in the mid-upper 30s. They'll continue to drop and bottom out in the lower 30s for some of us. Take that coat with you tomorrow!

Did you notice the fog in the South Sound? It won't be as dense as it was this morning, but it will still be present. Use caution as temperatures drop. We're looking at the possibility of freezing fog for some.

As we get ready for our new system to impact us tomorrow, A *Winter Weather Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow evening. This will include elevations over 3,500' for areas in the purple below. We're expecting between 6"-8" of snow accumulation so use caution if you're traveling through the passes during this time. You'll want to check in on those road conditions.

The rain will start to trickle in tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs will be slightly warmer than what we reached this afternoon (46 degrees). A look at your forecast:

Have the best night!