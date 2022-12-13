Seattle weather: Cold and dry conditions continue through the week before rain returns this weekend

Our top weather headlines have us in a cold and dry pattern through the start of the weekend before bringing rain back into the forecast.

Look for some areas of fog to develop overnight, but not for everyone. Expect a cloudy start before clearing out as strengthening high pressure helps keep us clearer and drier.

The other major headline is the cold air that will filter into the region. By next week, our daily highs will look like our overnight lows! Brr! Bundle up!

Not surprisingly, Tuesday's highs were much cooler than our seasonal average of 47 for this time of year. The airport only warmed to 43 degrees. With cities to the north like Everett at 40 and even colder for Bellingham at 36.

Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 20s north of Seattle with lows to the south near freezing. Seattle will sit near 35 under mostly cloudy skies.

Expect clearer skies waking up in the North Sound with cloudier skies Seattle south. Some areas may see brief patchy fog too.

By mid-morning skies clear out for a sunnier afternoon. Highs land only in the low 40s Wednesday.

Our temperature trend during the next seven days is COLD! Overnight lows dip into the chilly zone, landing below freezing for several days.

Not only are lows cold, but highs start to knock off too, especially this weekend. By Saturday, we only heat to 39, but we're even colder as we inch towards Tuesday with a high of just 34!

Our clearing skies are thanks to high pressure. Enjoy the late fall sunshine, but it comes with that chilly price! Stay warm!

If you're heading out to Lumen Field for the huge rivalry match-up with the Seahawks hosting the 49ers Thursday, make sure to dress in layers! Kick-off temps only in the upper 30s and will quickly drop to near freezing. #GoHawks

As we roll into the weekend, temperatures stay cold, snow levels drop, and the chance of a wintry mix comes back into the forecast, especially Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Tracking diminishing air quality for portions of Yakima County through Friday thanks to stagnant winds. We should see improving air quality by the weekend.