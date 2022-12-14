Seattle weather: Cold and clearer days ahead with the potential for lowland snow next week

Our weather headlines have us seeing cooler temperatures, drier conditions, along with areas of patchy fog for many communities through Friday.

Wednesday almost looks like a repeat of Tuesday as cooler-than-average highs hit the region under mostly cloudy skies.

We're forecasting dry conditions overnight for Western WA, but lows will fall off again below freezing for many. Seattle cools to a chilly 31 with the upper 20s for Bellingham.

Low clouds and fog will develop overnight from Snohomish County south along the I-5 corridor spreading west as far as the Central Coast.

We can thank high pressure off the coast for our sunny, but cold, end to the work week. The ridging offshore will remain with us through Friday.

No surprise that highs will land cooler than normal again Thursday! This has been the theme this month and unfortunately, this trend will continue through the seven-day forecast.

If you're heading out to Lumen Field for the huge rivalry matchup between the Seahawks and the 49ers tomorrow, make sure to dress in layers!

Kick off temps near 40 and will quickly drop to near freezing after the game. #GoHawks

As we roll into the weekend, temperatures stay cold, snow levels drop, and the chance of a wintry/snowy mix comes back into the forecast.

We're tracking showers starting late Sunday, mainly for the North Sound, with a better shot for widespread showers into Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is the day we will be the coldest, but precipitation starts to dry up. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin