Cloudy with a chance for showers north, warming up to 70s tomorrow

A weather system moving into BC will ride around an upper level ridge and bring a chance for showers in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Some sprinkles are also possible on the northwest coast.

The rest of Western WA will be dry and cloudy. Highs will be around 66° in Seattle and close to 70° in and around the south Sound. The north Sound will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, the ridge strengthens and afternoon highs will be in the 70s!

A cold front will arrive Friday bringing rain and cooler (but normal) highs in the lower 60s. Our regularly scheduled programming of rain chances and near average highs will continue through the early part of next week.

Advertisement

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim