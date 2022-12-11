Seattle weather: Cloudy Sunday with chilly sunshine ahead

It's a cozy day across Western Washington as we track mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles around the region. Monday stays mainly cloudy, but plentiful sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon.

Highs today will reach the mid 40s around Puget Sound and the coast. When you factor in the clouds, those temperatures feel even cooler! Some neighborhoods will enjoy afternoon sunshine, particularly the North Coast, Olympics and North Cascades.

Per WSDOT: "US 2 is closed east of Stevens Pass from milepost 84.75 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth through Tumwater Canyon due to avalanche danger. There is a detour available."

You can find updated conditions on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, avalanche danger is "considerable" today which is a level three of five. Avalanche danger drops to "moderate" levels tomorrow (level two of five).

There's a slight chance for a few more light passing showers today, but most backyards will wind up dry.

If you're heading to the Yakima Valley today, check conditions with National Weather Service Pendleton. Winter weather could create treacherous traveling conditions.

If you're cheering on the Seahawks at Lumen Field today, I'd recommend dressing in warm layers. Make sure you have a hoodie in case a light shower pops up. Have fun and go Hawks!

Tomorrow will start gray. A few sunbreaks are on tap for Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, some neighborhoods could be dealing with fog or freezing fog. Each day once the fog lifts, there should be an abundance of sunshine.

Temperatures stay chilly throughout the rest of the seven-day forecast. You can expect sunshine from beginning to end from Thursday to Saturday. Bundle up!

P.S.: Our snowpack is in great shape. We're more than 100 percent above normal in every basin across the state.

Even though our snowpack will likely go up and down as the season goes on, if the snowpack stays strong – there are all sorts of benefits, including the following:

Take care and have a great week!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

