Cloudy skies, showers and cooler temperatures tomorrow

A new system will switch up our weather tomorrow. Showers will increase throughout the day and the temperatures will drop nearly 7 degrees (Today's high: 67F)! These changes are already starting to show up as the clouds build overnight. Light rain won't make its return until tomorrow's commute.

Temperatures will remain mild tomorrow morning, but they won't adjust much in the afternoon! Highs will be over 10 degrees below normal, and we'll continue with below normal temperatures through the holiday weekend.

We'll start to dry out by next week as high pressure makes a brief come back! Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day:

Have a good one!