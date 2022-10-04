Seattle weather: Cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons

A ridge of high pressure over the region for the next week will keep the Pacific Northwest mainly dry and warm with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Many spots in the Puget Sound area woke up to fog this morning. The longer that sticks around, the lower high temperatures will be today. However, we should get back to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring another round of morning clouds, followed by afternoon sun. October is typically Western Washington's foggiest month of the year, so make sure to use caution on the roads and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you if you run into dense fog. The forecast will continue to stay very consistent over the course of the next seven days.

The ridge of high pressure isn't going anywhere through next weekend and into early next week. That will keep any storm systems away from the Northwest and keep us dry and warmer than average through the extended period.

Average high temperatures are in the mid 60s this time of year and we will remain about five to ten degrees warmer than that through early next week, with no widespread rain in the forecast.