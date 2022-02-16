Cloudy days ahead, rain returns this weekend

After a cloudy start, skies have cleared a bit for a gorgeous close to Wednesday! Highs around the metro landing in the low 50s.

Over the next two days we can expect less sunshine in the afternoon. Look for more cloud cover, a chance for drizzle, and some patch fog. Even though high pressure remains centered in the Pacific it's not strong enough to keep a weather system from finding its way into British Columbia tonight spreading showers north of us. A few light showers could develop over the Northern Cascades overnight too.

Friday we see a repeat of Thursday with possibly a break in the cloud cover late in the day as the sun sets after 5:30 p.m.

Overnight lows are mild for most. Highs Thursday and Friday hang in the upper 50s.

Now to the weekend! Change is on the way for as a strong system hits the Northwest packing a punch. Expect winds to kick up as lowland rain and mountain snow move inland early Saturday.

Rain totals around the region range between 0.65" at the coast to just 0.20" for Seattle with over ½ inch for Everett.

Snow totals pile up too for the Cascades which is a nice refresher for the resorts. Look for a foot to a foot and a half over the Central and Northern mountains.

And here's a look at the winds just after dinner Saturday night. We expect gusts out of the south between 25-30mph, with a few spots kicking up a touch more.

Once we get later into Sunday showers let up, and we dry out. We'll finish the day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs cool a few degrees into the mid 40s.

Monday features more sunshine with highs in the mid 40s, but lows really cool as a cold air mass finds its way into the region. Overnight lows plummet into the upper 20s.

By Tuesday highs fall into the low 40s with overnights in the mid to upper 20s.

We're still watching models as we look at Wednesday next week. With lows dipping into the upper 20s chances for precipitation are possible and we may start the day with a wintry mix before warming into the mid 40s. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

