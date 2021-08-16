Cloudy, cooler, and good air quality

This week will be much more comfortable than last week. Today, a weak system is bringing us clouds, onshore flow that is clearing the smoke out of our air, and a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Temps will be cooler, much more comfortable that last week. We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon.

FutureCast, below, is showing a bit of rain in King and Snohomish Counties this afternoon.

Smoke from wildfires continues to plague Central and Eastern Washington. At least it's not as bad as it's been for most of this summer. There is "moderate" air quality (yellow dots) around Wenatchee and Chelan this morning.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a morning shower. Sun returns by the afternoon and we'll top out near room temperature - low 70s.

Wednesday through Friday, it's back to sun and temps around 80.

The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

It's Mountain Monday. Here's a nice viewer photo of Mt. St. Helens.

With mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of a shower, and temps in the mid 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. PUPPY!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

