Cloudy & Cool Friday & Nice 4th Of July Weekend

Good Friday morning! We're tracking some rain on the coast this morning. Through the rest of the morning, expect rain to continue mainly west and north of Seattle, in and around the Olympic peninsula and Whatcom, Skagit counties. There is a chance for inland rain later on today but for the most part, we'll be mostly cloudy and cool, with highs near 67. Tonight's fireworks show at Cheney Stadium will be mostly cloudy and cool.

High pressure will bring a nice and comfortable holiday weekend! 4th of July starts off with clouds, but we'll see gradual clearing inland, making way for sunshine during the second half of the day! Highs will be near 71. Sunday will see sunny skies and highs near 73. Happy 4th!!

Partly sunny on Monday and we'll be tracking rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be slightly below normal, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a great weekend and Happy 4th of July!!!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim