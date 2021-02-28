Cloudy and mild Sunday, warmer temperatures and rain by the end of the work week

Happy last day of February! If you want to see sunshine today, head east! It's a bluebird day at Mission Ridge near Wenatchee!

Western Washington will be socked in the clouds all day today. Light rain will continue on the coast until about noon, but everywhere else will be dry. Highs will be at the norm of 51°.

A weak front will approach Monday bringing spotty showers on the coast and peninsula in the morning. By Monday evening and night, snow levels will drop to 3,500-2,000' and there is a chance for rain/snow in our mountain passes and rain in the foothills. Activity will diminish by Tuesday morning.

While small chances of rain and mountain snow is possible through midweek, rain is more likely by Thursday and Friday with a warm front that will spike our highs near 60°! First day of meteorological spring is tomorrow. First day of astronomical spring is on March 20.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim