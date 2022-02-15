Cloudy and drizzly for the next few days as a few weak disturbances cross the region.

Despite the cloudy skies we were able to land almost at average today! Seattle landing at 49 with most other areas in the same boat. Normal for the next couple of days is 50.

Overnight we're watching for areas of patchy fog with drizzle around the region again. Lows will hang in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The mountains have a chance at picking up a little dusting of snow… trace to an inch or two. Not much, but it will do for now. The weekend looks more promising!

Even though high pressure is driving the Pacific and keeping most systems west and north, a few weak disturbances will rotate in dropping drizzle to light rain at times through Friday. Highs remain near normal in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A stronger system will march into the region this weekend dropping lowland rain and mountain snow through Sunday!

The coast will see showers first late Friday night into early Saturday. Rain will become widespread by midday with snow picking up over the Cascades Saturday night into Sunday.

By dinner time Sunday showers start to decrease. Rain totals over the weekend range from 0.11" through the Islands to nearly 0.50" for the metro to about 0.75" at the coast.

We're forecasting Cascade snow totals up over a foot for Stevens Pass and Mt. Baker with near a foot for Snoqualmie and White Pass. If you're planning to travel through the mountains you'll want to check the roads before you go. We'll keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend.

The start of next week brings dryer conditions with much cooler temperatures. Highs drop into the mid 40s while lows plummet into the mid to low 30s. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

