Clouds, sun, and showers for Easter Weekend

The Puget Sound area is ending the week cool with a few stray showers and partly cloudy skies.

Temps will be cool again today, back to 50 degrees in Seattle. The Puget Sound area will have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. The best shot at seeing a few showers will be on the Washington Coast and in the foothills of the Cascades.

If you're heading to tonight's Mariner's home opener, it will be dry and chilly. Temps will be in the upper 40s at first pitch, cooling to the low 40s by the end of the game. The roof should be able to stay open tonight, with mainly dry weather expected.

After a few showers on Saturday, Sunday looks like the nicest day of the next seven. I'm expecting a mostly sunny afternoon with high temps back into the mid 50s.

Looking ahead, the next weather system will hit on Monday opening the door for a series of storm systems next week. We could see some heavy rain midweek and heavy snow in the higher elevations in the Cascades, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast through the weekend.