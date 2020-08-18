Clouds, Rain, and Cooler Temps On The Way

It's a gorgeous summer day in Western Washington! Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s in and around the Seattle metro area and in the lower 70s on the coast! Tonight, look for overnight lows to dip down near 59 degrees and some areas of fog in Olympia and Bremerton.

Expect some more clouds tomorrow and highs near 78 degrees. An approaching frontal system will shake things up tomorrow night for the coast, bringing some rain! It will spread inland Thursday morning but will be pretty spotty. We'll even see breaks in the rain by the afternoon. Another round arrives Thursday night into Friday, bringing scattered showers. Rainfall totals look to be a quarter to half an inch inland, and about an inch and a half for the coast. The bonus will be cooler afternoon highs! 75 on Thursday and 72 on Friday.

We'll dry out just in time for the weekend with the sunshine returning! Temperatures will be near the norm in the mid-70s! ENJOY!!! A weak upper trough will swing through Monday and Tuesday, but for now, conditions look to be dry.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim