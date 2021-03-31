Wednesday marked the warmest day of 2021 with temps in the 60s

What fantastic way to celebrate the last day of March! We high 61 at SeaTac making Wednesday the warmest day of 2021 so far! Areas farther south saw temperatures in the upper 60s to 70! Don't get used to it though, our Easter weekend cools off a bit and brings back the chance of some showers too.

Tonight, clouds will usher in off the coast and by tomorrow a few showers will fall for some areas. Shower activity will remain mostly along the coast and be short lived. By late Thursday evening the North Sound sees a couple of pop-up showers, mainly in Skagit and Snohomish Counties. Highs land in the mid to upper 50s.

Advertisement

Friday features slightly cooler highs with mostly dry conditons. Saturday starts out dry and warms some, but clouds thicken up and the next system drops in from the north delivering showers by dinner time. Rain will last through Sunday with our Easter Forecast looking a bit damp for the Bunny. Highs cool off Sunday into the low to mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday we rebound with more April sunshine. Highs land in the mid 50s. Look for a chance of showers to return Wednesday with cooler highs.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

* Eastern WA Forecast