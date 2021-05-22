Clouds increase as high pressure breaks down allowing for showers across the region.

The sunshine took its own sweet time breaking through the cloud cover Saturday! High's landing cooler than normal again too in the upper 50s to low 60s for the coast and Central/North Sound with temps climbing into the upper 66 in the South Sound.

Overnight we may see a few light showers sneak into Puget Sound, but most precip should stay close to the Cascades and the NW WA Coast. Lows near average for Seattle with slightly cooler temps at the west of the metro.

Sunday features cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few showers. Clouds will stick around throughout the day. Highs land in the low 60s. The Sounders FC will have nice conditions at Lumen Field tomorrow when they host Atlanta United FC at 1:30pm. Kick off temp near 60.

And don't forget just south down the road at 5pm the Seawolves host Rugby ATL at Starfire Sports Complex.

The next weather maker pushes inland Monday delivering widespread rain with much cooler highs across the area. Highs only in the upper 50s!

The temperature trend has us up and down over the next 7-days with highs running below average for the most part in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday showers linger becoming scattered before we dry out into the evening hours. Below normal highs continue with temperatures jumping a couple degrees into the low 60s.

Wednesday looks nice, in fact it will probably be the warmest day of the week. We'll start the day off cloudy with clearing into the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Highs warm to just under the seasonal average of 68. Don't forget very early Wednesday morning to check out the Full Flower Moon!

Our dry period will be short lived as weather system pushes in overnight into Thursday for another round of widespread rain. Highs fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

At this point we are keeping a close eye on Memorial Day Weekend! As of now, models disagree… stay tuned.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

