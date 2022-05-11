Clouds and showers rolling in by Wednesday night

The Puget Sound area is enjoying sunshine and a dry start to Wednesday, but rain is knocking on the door and set to arrive tonight.

This afternoon will feature increasing clouds with rain showers mainly holding off until after dinner time. There is a chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon, but the heaviest rain should wait to arrive until later.

Thursday's system will be a good soaker, bringing steady widespread rain in the morning, followed by afternoon showers. The front could bring some gusty wind at times Thursday, up to 30 mph in spots.

After Thursday's stormy weather, expect a much drier and calmer Friday with highs back into the upper 50s. This weekend will bring another round of rain on Saturday and showers on Sunday, but highs will be back into the 60s. Drier weather is set for early next week.