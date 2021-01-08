Clearing skies tonight will make for a chilly/foggy start to Seahawks Saturday!

Happy weekend all! We made it through the first full week of 2021!

This weekend looks split at this point. We'll start to clear skies out overnight and that will allow some areas to see some patchy fog to kick off Saturday. Overnight lows will be chilly, falling off into the low to mid 30s. The mountains will drop to the 20s. Brr!

Clouds will start to clear out mid-day just in enough time for the huge playoff game with the Seahawks hosting the rival Rams at Lumen Field. Kick off set for 1:40pm. Catch all the game action on #Q13Fox.

The beach forecast just a bit different than inland tomorrow. The coast will see mostly cloudy skies the whole day. Winds will be a bit breezy too, gusting out of the SE up to 25mph. Rain will return just before dinner time and continue pushing inland throughout the evening finally reaching Puget Sound.

Rain will hang around through Sunday mid-day and then turn to just scattered showers by the afternoon, expecpt for the Norht Sound where showers will hang all day and into the overnight hours. Highs land in the upper 40s.

Monday looks delivers another weak system that should taper off by the afternoon, but some areas will see lingering showers. Highs climb into the low 50s.

A stronger, more organized weather maker is heading our way for Tuesday. This system will follow right behind Monday's system and is looking more like another round of heavy rain at times. The set up of this one has the potential of another atmospheric river type of event spreading rain and some wind into the region through Wednesday. High will remain well above the norm for this time of year (47), landing in the low to mid 50s. Overnights will run warm too, only falling into the low to mid 40s.

And because we could see another good dose of moisture our area rivers will have the potential to rise again and create more flooding for the area. Please know your surrounding and listen to the earth's grounds. The threat of landslides and mudslides will be increased as well.

The rest of the week mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

Have a great night! ~Erin

*The mountains will see snow levels rise next week which will bring rain at pass level with snow mid slope to the peaks. Rain will compact the snow, but skiers and boarder will get pretty wet as levels run between 4,500-6,000ft.

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

