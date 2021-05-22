Clearing clouds and mild Saturday, cloudy with spotty showers Sunday

Morning clouds will clear this afternoon with the exception of the coast. That will keep temps on the coast cool in the mid to upper 50s. Meanwhile, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in Puget Sound.

Shrimp fishing kicked off this week and it will be windy in the Strait of Juan De Fuca. 30-40mph winds can damage or capsize vessels and reduce visibility. Use caution!

Clouds will increase tonight and will stick around through much of Sunday. Spotty spring showers are also possible, especially in the foothills and Cascades. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s. A front will bring widespread rain for the Monday morning commute. The front looks to be weak and expect lingering showers into Tuesday.

We'll dry out Wednesday and it looks to be the warmest of the 7-day stretch with highs around 71. Unsettled weather returns Thursday and Friday bring back the rain and cool temps.

Have a great weekend!

