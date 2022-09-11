Cleaner air arrives tomorrow

It was significantly cooler this afternoon. We're talking about a 20-degree temperature swing! The "cooler" weather sticks around through the week as we get ready for a pattern shift.

Improvements to our air quality will continue to take place overnight. Here is a look at the surface level smoke forecast for tomorrow morning:

We'll wake up to cloudy skies and isolated shower or two. The clouds will break tomorrow afternoon for more sunshine and highs will climb into the 70s once again.

The weather team will be watching for thunderstorms to develop on Tuesday afternoon across the Cascades.

Showers remain in the forecast for Wednesday as an upper-level low tracks eastward. This is what's allowing for the changes in our forecast.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!