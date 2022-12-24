Christmas Forecast: Showers and warm temperatures

Merry Christmas! Temperatures will be on the mild side as a lot of us wake up Christmas morning. Get ready for scattered showers too.

As the night progresses, an Ice warning will remain in effect for parts of the Cascades. The passes are coveredd in ice and some are currently closed. Conditions will improve tomorrow!

Here is a break-down of the rain in the forecast:

We're looking at light rain accumulation through Christmas. Here is look at some of the projected totals:

Heavy rain will return early next week! Here is a look at your forecast:

Happy holidays!