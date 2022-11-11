Chilly week ahead for Western Washington

There is only a slight chance for isolated showers today. Otherwise, you can expect dry and chilly weather this week.

Today, the coast, Olympic Peninsula, Chehalis River Valley and the South Sound have the best chance for spotty, light showers. Elsewhere, overcast skies are in the forecast with highs well below-average.



If you are going to one of the many Veterans Day events, dress warmly! I would keep a rain jacket with you in case a light shower moves overhead.

Look at how few and far between the showers will be today! Check out Futurecast:

Tomorrow, note how clear the skies will be:

Temperatures stay cool all week. Overnight lows will regularly dip to the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Saturday, you can expect tons of sunshine from start to the finish.



Sunday through Wednesday could start a big foggy. In fact, freezing fog is possible nearly each morning, particularly for fog-prone valleys and the South Sound. Freezing fog can be dangerous for several reasons: first, visibility is lowered. Second, streets and sidewalks can be slick, especially bridges and overpasses. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates.

The Seahawks are in Germany for their game on Sunday! Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. in Munich (6:30 a.m. Pacific). This is a look at the conditions the Seahawks will face on the field in the graphic below. Highs will start in the mid 50s before dropping to the upper 40s by the end of the game.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

