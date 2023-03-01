Chilly weather continues across Western Washington

If you are enjoying our chilly weather, you will love our latest forecast :) The cool weather is forecast to stick around at least into next week if not longer.

For today, you can plan on partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Later this afternoon and tonight, some scattered showers could start marching through the coast and perhaps the North Sound.

The weather gets busier overnight and Thursday. As a front sweeps through Western Washington early tomorrow, it will become rather windy. In some areas, there could be minor damages and power outages from the strong gusts. Stay tuned for more details on that.



Over the mountains, significant snow is on the way by Thursday night. In fact, we will be measuring the snow in feet versus inches! At times tomorrow, traveling over the Cascade passes could become treacherous. Check WSDOT conditions and restrictions before driving over the high country, and be prepared to adjust or postpone travel plans if need be.

Along with scattered lowland rain on Thursday, there could be enough instability in the atmosphere to trigger some lightning strikes. Because the atmosphere will be chilly already, a few snowflakes, small hail or graupel could mix with the rain tomorrow. It is unlikely that any snow in the lowlands would stick to the surface. Even if it did briefly, snow would melt quickly.

Friday looks to offer more chilly showers with overcast skies. Once again, small hail, graupel and snow could fall alongside the rain in the lower elevations. A convergence zone in parts of Puget Sound Friday could give some backyards a quick accumulation of snow; however, this looks most likely for places closer to the Cascades. It is too early to determine impacts from showers in the lowlands.

Saturday may also feature some accumulating snow in the lower elevations, but we won't be able to give a hyper-specific forecast until 24 to 48 hours in advance. Hope you stick with us for updates!

We switch to a mostly-dry weather pattern Sunday with sunbreaks making more of an appearance. While we can't entirely rule out showers from happening next Monday and Tuesday, that pair of days looks mainly shower-free with partly sunny skies.

In case you were curious – the long-term trends show that the cold weather could linger into next week. In fact, highs between March 8 and 14 could range between 44 and 50 degrees. Bundle up!

Hope you have a wonderful day!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist