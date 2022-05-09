Chilly temperatures in Western Washington through the middle of May

If you're hoping for a big warmup soon: don't get too excited. We stay chilly almost all week. Highs today will only boost to the mid 50s which is solidly ten degrees below-average! We'll finally warm to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today, you can expect sunbreaks and showers. There could even be a few weak thunderstorms, capable of producing small hail and lightning.



Tomorrow will be mostly dry with just a spotty shower. Wednesday stays relatively quiet with just a light, passing shower.

Thursday looks rather wet, breezy and cloudy. There could even be some snow falling over the passes! In the lower elevations, it'll be chilly and soggy. There may be enough instability in the atmosphere to fire off a couple thunderstorms.

Friday will wind up mostly dry. Scattered showers carry us into the weekend. By Sunday, highs could boost to the mid 60s!

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)