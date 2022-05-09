Expand / Collapse search

Chilly temperatures in Western Washington through the middle of May

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

When will it warm up in Western Washington?

Only isolated showers are in the forecast Monday. Tuesday may wind up mainly dry.

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for a big warmup soon: don't get too excited. We stay chilly almost all week. Highs today will only boost to the mid 50s which is solidly ten degrees below-average! We'll finally warm to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today, you can expect sunbreaks and showers. There could even be a few weak thunderstorms, capable of producing small hail and lightning. 

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with just a spotty shower. Wednesday stays relatively quiet with just a light, passing shower.

Thursday looks rather wet, breezy and cloudy. There could even be some snow falling over the passes! In the lower elevations, it'll be chilly and soggy. There may be enough instability in the atmosphere to fire off a couple thunderstorms. 

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasErin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek

Friday will wind up mostly dry. Scattered showers carry us into the weekend. By Sunday, highs could boost to the mid 60s!

Take care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)