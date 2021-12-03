Chilly temperatures along with rain, breezy winds and heavy mountain snow at times on tap this weekend.

Happy weekend all!

Get ready for a shift in weather as we bring back rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will drop through early Monday to near 300' before rising again.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" through the Cascades is up for most of Saturday for the east slopes of the mountains. Snow will become heavy at times dropping 8-12" through the day. Travel through the passes could be tricky so know the roads before you go. Download our "FOX 13 Weather App" to help you navigate the best routes and times.

Now to the lowland rain and what to expect over the next three days. With cool air in place over the region highs will struggle to warm into the mid 40s. Most of us will see soggy conditions Saturday. Rain turns heavy at times with breezy winds too.

As snow levels drop Saturday, the foothills and higher terrain areas have a chance at seeing a little mixing of rain and snow. We're watching northwestern Whatcom and Skagit Counties as areas for the best chance to see that wet, chunky snow falling.

By Saturday evening, rain and snow will diminish leaving us with a dry night and a mostly dry Sunday, which will be nice for fans heading out to Lumen Field. The Seahawks host rival San Francisco with kick-off set for 1:25 p.m. Dress warm folks, as temperatures will hang in the upper 30s most of the game.

Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday night in to Monday. This one is even more interesting as snow levels drop to near 300' overnight into early Monday morning. Don't be surprised if some of us, mainly the North Sound, wake up to a slushy start to the day. This situation could make for a tricky morning commute too with temperatures just a few degrees above freezing. Snow levels will rise to near 1,500' by midday. Highs still run cool about seven degrees below average.

We dry out late Monday into Tuesday before the next rain hits early Wednesday. Showers will turn scattered by midday before finally falling apart. Highs warm into the mid 40s.

Thursday starts out dry with showers returning just after dinner with Friday looking mainly dry at this point.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast