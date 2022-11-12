We are tracking a chilly, sunny week ahead for Seattle and Western Washington. One thing we have to watch: the potential for pockets of fog and freezing fog each morning through Wednesday. Stick with us for more!

Western Washington is enjoying spectacular sunshine this weekend. Mount Rainier is even wearing its hat: a lenticular cloud! These saucer-looking clouds develop in a stable weather pattern and are a sign of waves in the air. As air rises over the mountain, it cools, condenses and forms this cloud.

"Saturday Morning Rainier", 8:40 a.m., Buckley, WA, sun AND lenticular (Photo: Mike Sechler)

Highs today will reach 48 degrees in Seattle. This is below the average of 53 for today - and it is a far cry from the record of 61. Highs this week will consistently range in the mid to upper 40s.

Here is a little context for these temperatures. The highs we are seeing this week are those typical of late November and early December. Mother Nature seems to be making up for lost time after our months of skyrocketing temperatures this summer and early fall.

Let's talk about the overnight lows. It is going to be frigid each morning! Make sure the kiddos bundle up at the bus stop. Lows will plunge to the mid 20s to mid 30s: the coldest temperatures will be found in some of the valleys and along the South Sound.

Again, we will have to monitor any fog or freezing fog that develops. Freezing fog is dangerous because not only does it drop visibility, it could lead to icy patches (particularly on bridges and overpasses). Any freezing fog would likely happen outside of Seattle. Stay tuned for any developments!



Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine on repeat this week :)

The Seahawks are playing in Germany tomorrow. The game starts at 6:30 a.m. Pacific and 3:30 p.m. in Munich. This is a look at the conditions the Hawks will face (seen in the graphic below). Temperatures start in the 50s and drop to the 40s by the end. Go Hawks!

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)